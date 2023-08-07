Accord party swears in new exco for Lagos chapter

The Accord Party Lagos Chapter on Saturday inaugurated new executives to steer the ship of the party.

The inauguration of the new executives was done during the Lagos State Congress held at the Airport Hotel Ikeja.

The congress had in attendance party faithfuls across the local government and wards.

The outgone State Chairman of Accord Party, Lagos State chapter, Joseph Ola Beckley in his address welcomed the party faithfuls and commended them over support given to the out gone executives.

He also solicited for support to the new executives while he also pledged his continuous backing as he pronounced

In his acceptance speech the newly sworn in Chairman, Mr Lanre Ogundare promised to run the administration of the party with an open door policy.

“ I appreciate the efforts of the former chairman of the Accord party in Lagos State, late Mr Olatunde Cole because today’s victory is dedicated to him.

“Mr Cole was the first Chairman of the party between 2011 and 2018 and during his time, the Accord party produced outstanding personalities like Mr Kako Are who served as the substantive member of the Federal House of Rep. Mushin 1.

“During same period, we participated in the local government election and for the first time in the history of the election, we regained our mandate through the election tribunal for the contested two Councilorship positions.

“| want to run an all-inclusive government and engage which everyone will be envious of. On behalf of my fellow executives, we promise a new dawn for our great party.

“We are starting in earnest with our mandate by adequately preparing for the next local government election and | promise that the Accord party is going to participate fully in the process.

“We will ensure that we mobilize our people weil enough and plug all the loopholes before the elections so as not leave rooms for rigging,” he said.

NAN reports that other executives are Secretary, Mr Charles James; Treasurer, Mr Gabriel Aremu and Organising Secretary, Mr Babajide Oyetunbo.

Others are Legal Adviser, Mr Ajunoris John, Financial Secretary, Mr Babajide Oyetubo; Youth Leader, Mr Raimi Wasiu; Women Leader, Mrs Adebisi Anuge; Auditor, Mr Edwin Isiorho and Publicity Secretary, Mr Akinyemi Da-Silva