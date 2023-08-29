Accolades as NAFDAC’s image maker, Abubakar Jimoh retires

By Abraham Ijakwu & Kelechi Ezeanochie

After 30 years of selfless service, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, a respected journalist, accomplished public relations specialist, and Director of Public Affairs of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has formally retired.

Jimoh left the Public Affairs Department with sincere sentiments after being impacted by the Federal Government’s 8-year tenure policy.

In 1993, when he joined the then-young NAFDAC, he was crucial in creating the Public Relations Unit, showcasing his exceptional skills as a public relations practitioner and earning him recognition as one of the best in the Federal Civil Service.

Jimoh, a pioneering investigative journalist, oversaw the arrest of Chinese citizens Fred Huang and Joseph Huang and the seizure of 28 lorry loads of fake medications worth millions of naira within two years of the agency’s establishment.

In response to Jimoh’s notice of retirement, the incumbent Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye, said, “I want to say thank you for the five years we have worked together. The activities of Public Affairs in the last many months have been impactful and it is very appreciated and I know it will continue. wish you the best in future endeavours”.

Jimoh was appointed as a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Economy and has academic excellence at the University of Ibadan.

He obtained a Master’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Lagos in 1993 and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Information Systems from the University of Ibadan in 1997.

Before joining NAFDAC, Jimoh worked as an aviation correspondent and Kwara State Editor for Triumph Newspapers.