Accessible, affordable healthcare non-negotiable — Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, yesterday, said his administration would continue to accord priority attention to the health of Deltans, adding that accessible and affordable healthcare was non-negotiable for a healthy, vibrant, and productive population.

Speaking when he received on courtesy visit, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori noted that Delta was the first state to implement the mandatory health insurance scheme, with over 1.2 milion enrollees.

He said: “That makes us the only state that has achieved over 20 per cent coverage of its citizens in the health scheme. This administration will continue to expand the capacity of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission to maintain its leadership position in the country.

“Health is life, hence the implementation of the mandatory health insurance scheme must be pursued with vigour. I am happy to let you know that Delta State is doing very well in this regard.”

Reiterating the preparedness of the state government to continue to partner the community pharmacists to improve healthcare delivery in the state, he said: “Obviously, community pharmacists have an important role to play if the nation is to achieve its goal of universal health coverage.

Earlier, National Chairman of the association, Wale Oladigbolu, said they were in the state for the National Scientific Conference of the association.

He congratulated Oborevwori on his victory at the poll and assured him of the support of the association.