Access Bank to reward over 8,000 customers with N135m in DiamondXrra season 15

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank Plc will be rewarding not less than 8,400 customers with N135 million in the season 15 of its DiamondXtra promo.

Already, N6.3 billion has been given out by the bank to about 26,000 customers since the promo started 15 years ago in 2008.

Speaking at the launch and first regional draw in Lagos, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, said that the focus of the promo is to thank the loyal customers of the bank and to enrich their lives.

She said: “We have done this for 15 years and we have rewarded about 26,000 customers with N6.3 billion. This year, we are going to reward many more people.

“All you need to do is open an account with five thousand naira to be eligible for the draw and multiples of five thousand naira will increase your chances of winning.

“We are very happy to be here; we love this and we want to enrich and bless people’s lives. The good thing about this year is the fact that we have free digital training open to all the 2 million DiamondXtra customers.

“We are in the digital era and we want our people to be digitally inclined. For me, that’s the high point of this season 15.”

She said that for each of the regional draws that would be held in the course of the year, an on-site draw would be held where customers will instantly be rewarded.

Also speaking, Susie Onwuka, Head, Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission (FCCPC) Lagos State, applauded Access Bank for sustaining the promo for 15 years, saying that the process has been transparent, and fair.

“The process has been transparent, fair and we have never had any complaint from anybody that won something of not receiving the prize in any of the seasons.

“We want everybody to feel free and participate in it. At a time like this, we must commend the bank for putting a smile on their customers faces.

“It is not easy, but that the bank is recognising their customers is a great thing.”