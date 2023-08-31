Abuse of Tax incentives, waivers an act of economic sabotage – Speaker Abbas

Tajudeen Abbas

… as Reps move to ensure better tax system

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has stated that the abuse of tax incentives and waivers was an act of economic sabotage and that the House is ready to put an end to it and ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the nations tax system.

The Speaker spoke in Abuja during the inaugurating the Ad-hoc Committee investigating allegations of abuse of tax incentives, tax breaks, and tax waivers by public institutions and companies benefitting from tax incentives.

The Speaker who was represented by the House Leader, Professional. Julius Ihonvbare, said the investigation by the House was to put an end to such act of economic sabotage must not be allowed to continue adding that the House will ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in our tax system

Abbas noted that tax incentives are an essential tool used by governments to promote economic growth, attract investments, and stimulate job creation.

He said further that it is crucial to ensure that these incentives offered by the government are utilized appropriately and not being misused or abused.

He said “the allegations that have been brought to the attention of the House suggest that some public institutions and companies may be taking advantage of these incentives for personal gain or to evade their tax obligations. Hence the establishment of this committee.

“In carrying out this investigation, the Committee is required to thoroughly investigate these allegations and provide recommendations for necessary sanctions and reforms.

“Endeavor to find out whether the beneficiaries of these tax incentives have lived up to the conditions attached to them and if they have fulfilled their obligations to the Nigerian people as required.

“Your mandate will be to examine the extent of the alleged abuse by public institutions and organisations, review relevant legislation, policies, and regulations governing these incentives to identify any loopholes or weaknesses that may have contributed to the alleged abuse.

“The purpose of this investigation is to end all forms of economic sabotage and ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in our tax system.

“I therefore call on all relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, public institutions, and companies benefitting from tax incentives, to cooperate fully with the committee’s investigation for the House to have a full understanding of the tax system with a view of taking appropriate legislative actions.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman in his remarks said that taxes enable the government raise the necessary funds needed for development.

According to him, where taxes are inadequate, where there are leakages or where infractions of the system leads to narrowing of tax inflow, the government resorts to borrowings which have attendant consequences for national development.

He said “abuses of tax incentives by the supposed beneficiaries and the statutory institutions meant to regulate the tax regime could push the government into fiscal constraints.

“While tax incentives are granted to encourage businesses to stand well and be strong enough to contribute to the economy, it’s abuse creates distortions in fiscal and monetary policy management.

“As Nigeria experiences dwindling oil revenue and public debt approaches prohibitive levels amidst allegations of abuse of tax incentives, there is the need to know the scope of tax incentives and the possible existence of abuses to enable proper administration of the tax breaks, waivers and incentives”.

Makki said the investigation is not a witch-hunting exercise, but a fact-finding mission that aims to correct the abuses in the management of tax incentives and ensure the right thing is done for general good.