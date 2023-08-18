Abuse of office: Probe Sylva now, Human rights group urges EFCC

Timipre Sylva

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Center for Human Rights and Sociologist-Economic Justice, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe the former Minister of State in charge of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, over alleged financial misappropriation in his office.

The group had earlier submitted and acknowledged copy of a petition to EFCC on June 10, 2023, demanding for an immediate probe without action till date.

The Convener of the group, Declan Ihekaire, made the call at a news briefing in Lagos on Friday, held at Ogba area of Lagos State.

Ihekaire said the investigation has become expedient following stark revelations and credible reports about his conduct and decisions while in office.

According to him, “Sylva held a position of immense responsibility, overseeing a crucial sector that directly impacts the economic well-being of the nation and the livelihoods of millions.

“There are enough evidence of misappropriation of funds, kickbacks, and preferential treatment of certain companies within the industry, including illegal takeover and reallocation of oil blocks.

“These allegations strike at the heart of our nation’s economic progress and erode the public’s trust in our institutions.

“Today, we, as patriotic Nigerians, demand from the EFCC, a comprehensive and independent investigation into these allegations.

“Our nation’s commitment to transparency and accountability requires that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or influence. “Transparency is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy.

“We believe that the truth must be uncovered, and justice must be served. The reputation of our country is at stake, and only a thorough probe can restore public faith in our governance.”