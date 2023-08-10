Abuja ministerial nominee,Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo best for FCT Ministry, says BobFranc CEO

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

As President Bola Tinubu prepares to assign portfolios and subsequently inaugurate the newly confirmed ministerial nominees,an Abuja based real estate and property developer,Bobai Mathew Francis,has made a case for Hon. Zaphania Jisalo to be appointed as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT minister.

To this end,he appealed to President Tinubu to give the former chairman of Abuja Municipal Council,AMAC,a chance to prove his competence in the FCT Ministry.

Describing the former House of Representatives member who represented Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency as an asset to Nigeria,Bobai Mathew Francis expressed optimism that if appointed FCT minister,Jisalo would not disappoint.

Francis,who made the appeal while speaking to newsmen in Abuja,noted that it will amount to injustice for a non-indigene to be appointed as minister and not assigned the FCT Ministry.

Insisting that FCT should not be denied the benefits of producing the next FCT minister,

he noted that the All Progressives Congress,APC, during the 2023 presidential election, argued that the FCT is a state, citing Section 132 (1) (b) and (2) (b), with emphasis on “two-thirds of all the states in the federation and the FCT”.

He said:“For fairness, justice and equity, the APC-led government of President Bola Tinubu should not deny the FCT of a ministerial slot just as each of the 36 states get at least one ministerial slot,” he said.

“This is in line with Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution on federal character principle to promote national unity, foster national loyalty and give every citizen of Nigeria a sense of belonging.

“The APC-led administration should give a sense of belonging to the aboriginal people of Abuja and give a ministerial slot to an indigene of the FCT, just as each of the 36 states produce indigenes as members of the federal executive Council.”

Recall that in January 2018, the court of appeal in Abuja ruled that indigenous people of the FCT are entitled to ministerial slots as provided by the combined provisions of sections 147 (3), 299, 14 (3) & 42 of the 1999 constitution.

The court also declared that the refusal to appoint an indigene of FCT as minister constitutes a gross violation of the provisions of the constitution on fundamental human rights.

Mr Francis Bobai Mathew, expressed his concerns on the competence of Zaphania Jisalo, the first Abuja indigene to be nominated for a ministerial position, is also a former member of House of Representatives.

” I worked closely with him when he was elected Chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in 2004.as a result of his excellence , he was re-elected in 2007. He served in that capacity in 2010′,”he said.

Mr Francis, urged the President to give Zaphania, a chance to manage the ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) given his strong leadership capital and innovative thinking abilities.

He said, Zaphania, is passionate about the development of the FCT even since he was in AMAC, he demonstrated his multiple competencies, great planning knowledge, and have the leadership capital and have the capacity to think differently.

“Zaphania , have honour written in his name and have the capacity to bring innovation to the table. He is someone who make things happen and is action-oriented, filled with the pursuit of service, beyond self.”