Abuja Markets Control Dispute: Court orders parties to maintain status quo

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The National Industrial Court, NIC, sitting in Abuja, has ordered the maintenance of status quo in a fresh legal dispute over the management and control of markets within the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice R. B. Haastrup, equally issued an order of interim injunction, restraining all the Defendants in the suit marked NICN/ABJ/62/2023, from convening any meeting of the Board of Directors of Abuja Market Management Limited, AMML, pending the hearing and determination of the legal dispute.

Cited as 1st to 4th Defendants in the matter, are; the Minister of the FCT, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, AMML, and the Abuja Investments Company Limited.

The orders followed a suit that was filed by the Managing Director of AMML, Alhaji Abubakar Faruk, who alleged an illegal attempt to hijack the control of all the major markets in Abuja.

The Claimant had approached the court, praying it to declare that by the correct interpretation and application of the provisions of Section 389(1) & (8) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, and all other enabling laws and statutory instruments, being a bonafide director in the 1st Defendant, he was entitled to participate and vote on all issues for discussions and resolutions concerning the business, management and corporate affairs of the 1st Defendant.

He decried that despite the pendency of the suit as well as a subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court, some persons, aided by armed security operatives, invaded various markets in Abuja, insisting that they have been appointed to take over the control and management.

While addressing newsmen on the issue, counsel to AMML, Mr. Edache Felix, alleged that the GMD of the 4th defendant, on July 26, “unilaterally wrote to all FCT owned markets, intimating them of their decision to suspend and throw open the market gates.”

According to him, the action led to “the invasion of Wuse market by suspected members of Shiite movement on Friday the 28th of July.”

“This was promptly reported to the various security agencies for proper investigation,” he added.

Continuing, the lawyer, said: “While still trying to solve the problems generated by the above wrong decision, on Tuesday the 1st of August 2023, some staff of Abuja Investments Company Ltd, went into Wuse market and forcefully be into our office, chased our staff away, thereby further jeopardizing the security of our market and making it impossible for us to raise revenue for the provision of services across markets.”

He said the same scenario played out in other major markets at Dei Dei and Garki districts of Abuja, where contrary to the high court judgement, officials of AMML were chased out from their offices.

“We are confident that the Permanent Secretary and the entire management of FCT will intervene swiftly to resolve the issues at stake, going by the efforts he has put so far,” the lawyer stated.

Meanwhile, following the suit that was brought before it over the dispute, the NIC, held that it was “equitable in the circumstances to grant the reliefs sought by the applicant as prayed.”

It, therefore, issued an interim injunction, “restraining the Defendants either directly or through their respective officers, staff, consultants, agents, workers, representative, assigns, attorney (s) or such third parties however called from convening and/or holding or conducting or further conducting any meeting of the Board of Directors or members of the 3rd Defendant and transacting any business of the 3rd Defendant and or the employment relationship between the Claimant and the 3rd Defendant, pending the hearing and determination of the counterpart motion on notice.

As well as, “An order of interim injunction is made restraining the Defendants from giving effect or further giving effect to the purported letter of termination of employment issued against the Claimant/Applicant dated 17th July 2023, pending the hearing and determination of the counterpart motion on notice.”