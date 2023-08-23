Abuja Light Rail ‘ll be operational in 8 months — Wike

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has urged Abuja metro station contractors to ensure the completion of the Abuja Light Rail in eight months.

Wike who toured the light rail from the metro station to the Abuja airport told the contractors, Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company CCECC to reduce their one-year timeline for the completion of the vandalized portion of the project to at most eight months.

Noting that he is in a hurry to deliver, the minister said Abuja residents must begin to feel the presence of the government immediately.

He said; “This is a good project. This is one of the projects that we will hurriedly complete and put to use. The funds are available and I have directed the Permanent Secretary to pay the contractors.

“People can only have confidence in the rail, if the existing one is working, we will make this route work before we talk of another route”.

Wike however lamented that the Metro Station – Airport route was not very viable, adding that in the nearest future, his administration will begin work on commercially viable routes linking places like Nyanya and Kubwa to the city centre.

He also queried why the perimeter fence of the metro station was not completed, noting that FCT officials and the contractors should not complain of vandalism when the basic security requirement had not been put in place.