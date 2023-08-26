Abuja Building Collapse: We now live in church — Pregnant victim

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Victims of Wednesday night’s building collapse in Abuja have called on the government and good-spirited individuals for support, with one of them saying they now live in a church, having lost their home.

Meanwhile, 31 of those rushed to various hospitals for medical attention have now been discharged after the Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, wrote off their medical bills.

However, officials said four victims were still receiving treatment at the hospitals as of Saturday afternoon.

Officials of the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat had visited the four hospitals attending to the victims to ascertain the level of compliance with the ministerial directive to give them free treatment as well as the health conditions of the patients.

At the Asokoro General hospital, where eight patients were taken, seven had been discharged and one, Abdulsalami Modibbo, still on treatment.

Thereafter, the team, led by the Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Malan Noel Haruna, proceeded to Cedar Crest Hospital, Apo, and Garki General Hospital, treating one patient each.

While 12 patients were earlier taken to Garki Hospital, 10 received treatment and were discharged; one was still on admission while another died from injuries sustained in the incident.

One of the victims, Charity Amadi, a pregnant woman said they lost all their belongings and are now squatting in a church.

She said her family has had to put up with life in such unbearable conditions.