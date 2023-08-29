Abuja Airport 2nd Runway to be completed soon — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo (SAN)

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The construction of the second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, in Abuja will be completed soon, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said.

This is coming after the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, earlier today, resolved the protracted dispute that halted the establishment of the second runway by paying N825 million as compensation to the host communities.

Keyamo disclosed this after the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development together with the Federal Capital Development Authority convened a meeting of stakeholders today, Tuesday, in Abuja.

Arising from a resolution, issued at the end of the meeting, Keyamo said: “The second runway ought to have been commissioned by now, sometime in June or July 2023 but we haven’t mobilized yet to the site because of unresolved issues of compensation”.

He stated that the issues around compensation by law does not concern the Ministry of Aviation and that the humongous demand by the communities is not achievable and would set a bad precedent.

He however expressed optimism of quick completion of the project since a resolution has been reached by all parties.

He assured the communities of the social corporate responsibility they stand to enjoy along with the commencement of the project and explained that the project will benefit the communities in terms of economic activities

The Hon. Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike while announcing the resolutions at the end of the stakeholder meeting said: “I want to identify myself with the community, If there is anything I can do to make you happy I will make it alone.”

He urged all stakeholders to support the second runway project and assured all that the compensation to the communities will commence immediately.