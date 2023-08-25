ABUJA 2023: Etteh lauds NIPR on successful hosting of conference, AGM

A federal lawmaker and Deputy Chairman House Committee on University Education, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, has commended the Malam Mukhtar Sirajo-led Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on the successful hosting of its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference.

Hon. Etteh, a member of the Institute, gave the commendation while interacting with journalists on Thursday at the NAF Suites, Abuja, venue of the event.

The lawmaker who represents Eket/ONNA/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, appreciated the Council for its many innovative programmes in the Institute and further charged the incoming Council to strive and make laudable marks for posterity.

“I am most thrilled by Malam Mukhtar Sirajo-led council especially in hosting event like this. His leadership has injected many innovations in the Institute.

“It is my honest belief that the incoming council will improve upon what they have seen with more innovations and ideas.”

The lawmaker also hailed members of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of NIPR for mobilizing support and votes for the State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who contested to be a member of NIPR Council.

The 2023 event, themed “Leadership, Public Relations and Value Creation,” was an election AGM. It was graced by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, members of the National Assembly, Members of the State Houses of Assembly, State Commissioners of Information, members of the 36 State Chapters of the NIPR, among others.