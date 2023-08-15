Abubakar Momoh: The uniqueness of the unexpected Edo Ministerial nominee

MOMOH-Abubakar

By John Mayaki

In a surprising twist of fate, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh has emerged as the unexpected nominee for a ministerial position in Edo State, catching many by surprise and sparking curiosity throughout the region. His political journey has been nothing short of remarkable, starting as a humble councillor in Etsako Local Government Area during the transitional period of the 80s.

With determination and perseverance, he climbed the political ladder, eventually becoming the chairman of his home council after its split in the 90s. Alongside his political aspirations, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh had a passion for education and served as a teacher at Ekperi Grammar School before pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering at the prestigious University of Benin (UNIBEN).

During his time at UNIBEN, he also took part in student politics, becoming the influential Students’ Union president, further fueling his dedication to public service. In 1999, he took the bold step of joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and successfully represented Etsako East in the Edo State House of Assembly.

His political acumen and commitment to the betterment of his constituency led him to national politics, where he served as a member of the House of Representatives for Etsako Federal Constituency. Throughout his political journey, he encountered various party affiliations, but his unwavering loyalty and admiration for former Governor Adams Oshiomhole remained constant.

Now, Abubakar Momoh stands on the cusp of a new chapter in his political career as a ministerial nominee. This unexpected nomination has piqued the interest of the people of Edo, who eagerly await the impact he will make in this significant role.

As he prepares to take on this responsibility, the people of Edo State are curious to see how his tenure as a minister will unfold and how he will contribute to the growth and development of the region. The stage is set for an intriguing political journey, and the citizens of Edo look forward to witnessing the performance of Abubakar Momoh in this important position.

Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh possesses a unique set of qualities that have contributed to his notable political trajectory and earned him recognition and respect among his peers and constituents. Some of the key qualities that define him include.



Political Experience: Momoh’s long and diverse political experience, starting from his early days as a councillor to serving in the House of Representatives, reflects his deep understanding of the political landscape and governance processes.



Education and Professional Background: As a trained teacher and a graduate in Chemical Engineering from the University of Benin, Momoh combines academic knowledge with practical skills, making him a well-rounded individual in both education and technical fields.



Passion for Public Service: His early involvement in student politics and subsequent dedication to public service demonstrate his genuine passion for working in the interest of the people and contributing to the welfare of his community and state.



Resilience and Adaptability: Momoh’s willingness to navigate through different political parties and still maintain his core values and loyalty to certain leaders showcases his resilience and adaptability in the ever-changing political landscape.



Grassroots Connection: Being a seasoned grassroots politician, he has remained connected to the needs and aspirations of the people he represents, making him well-versed in addressing local concerns and advocating for their interests.



Admiration and Loyalty: His unwavering admiration and loyalty towards former Governor Adams Oshiomhole demonstrate his commitment to his political principles and his respect for leaders he believes have positively impacted Edo State.



Vision and Ambition: From his early days in politics, Momoh has shown a clear vision for the development of his community and state. His ambition to contribute to the growth and progress of Edo State has been evident throughout his political career.



Communication Skills: His ability to effectively communicate with constituents and colleagues alike has been instrumental in building support and forging alliances to achieve his political goals.

Leadership Qualities: Momoh’s leadership qualities, including his ability to inspire and motivate others, have made him a respected figure among his political peers and followers.



Commitment to Development: Throughout his political journey, Momoh has remained committed to the development of Edo State, evident in his advocacy for various projects and initiatives aimed at uplifting the state and its people.

In addition to his political and academic achievements, Abubakar Momoh holds a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos, and he is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). He is also a fellow of the Institute of Public Administration (FPA) and holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

Furthermore, Abubakar Momoh is an esteemed holder of many traditional titles in Edo North, including the titles of Otsegbhe of Okpella Kingdom, Ezomo of Three Ibie Kingdom, Udi of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, Obhada of Okpe Kingdom, and Okhai of South Ibie Kingdom.

These qualities and accomplishments have not only contributed to his rise in politics but also make him a compelling choice for the ministerial position in Edo State. As he takes on this new role, the impact of these qualities is eagerly awaited, and they are expected to play a significant role in shaping his contributions to the state and the nation.

President Bola Tinubu’s visionary decision to remove fuel subsidies in Nigeria has set the stage for transformative changes in the country’s energy landscape, and with Abubakar Momoh’s unique qualities, the journey towards economic transformation and prosperity is bound to gain momentum.