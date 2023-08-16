Abiodun appoints Lekan Sanni as CPS

By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, approved the appointment of Mr Lekan Sanni as his Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Sanni, a graduate of Mass Communication, has over three decades of experience as a journalist.

He started his journalism career at The Guardian in 1992, where he covered the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Lagos State House of Assembly and the Governor’s Office, Alausa.

He left The Guardian in 2001 to join the newly established Daily Independent newspaper.

The new CPS also worked with the Compass, Next and National Mirror.

Before his appointment, Sanni was the Editor of WesternPost, an online newspaper publication.