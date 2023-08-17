Abia: Police confirm arrest of Pastor over death of female evangelist in hotel room

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The Police in Abia State, has confirmed the arrest of the General Overseer of the Agape Evangelical Ministry, Bishop Timothy Otu, over the death of a female evangelist, Mrs Happiness Echieze, in a hotel in Aba.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, explained that Otu had checked into a hotel in Obingwa council area with the woman, aged 43, but the latter was later found dead in the room with her clothes removed.

Sources told Vanguard that Otu who hails from Ugep, Cross River State, checked into the hotel to allegedly have sex with the female evangelist in his church, who is said to be a mother of three with her husband based in Bayelsa State.

The PPRO said; “On the 13th of August 2023, at approximately 9:30am, Mr Godwin Akpan (male), residing at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom Village, Obingwa LGA, reported to the Isiala Ngwa Police Division that an incident had occurred.

“It was revealed that on the evening of the 12th of August 2023, around 09:25pm, a clergyman named Timothy Otu (male), associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, had checked into the hotel alongside a woman named Happiness Echieze (female) from Isialangwa LGA, Abia State. Happiness Echieze was 43 years of age.

“Further details provided by Mr Akpan indicated that on the same date, around 12:00am (midnight), he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze.

“She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose. Regrettably, the clergyman was absent from the scene.

“We hereby inform the public that immediate preliminary investigations have been launched into this matter. The corpse has been transported from the location and is currently at the SDA Mortuary in Aba, awaiting an autopsy examination.”

Chinaka also added that the randy cleric has been arrested while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department,CID.

“Additionally, we wish to convey that the suspected individual in this case has been apprehended. The case has been transferred to the State CID for discreet investigations,” Chinaka said.