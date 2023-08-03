Abia NLC, TUC commend Otti for timely payment of workers

As organised labour began its nationwide protest yesterday, August 2, 2023, the two main unions, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress, TUC, have heaped praises on Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

According to a statement from Kazie Uko, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, the two main organised labour groups on Tuesday praised Dr. Otti for living up to his promise to pay salaries of civil servants and other public workers in the state on or before the 28th of every month.

Governor Otti had made a firm promise during his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the fifth democratically elected Governor of Abia that he would ensure that public workers receive their salaries latest by the 28th of every month.

He has subsequently kept the promise, paying June salaries on the 28, and just-ended July, on the 27th.

The labour groups met with the Governor, some members of the Executive Council, and senior government functionaries, including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Kenneth Kalu; Commissioner for Transport, Sunny Onwuma; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo and Rev Father Christian Anokwuru, Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions. They thanked Governor Otti for appointing one of their own, Onwuma, as commissioner.

Led by Paschal Nweke, Chairman of Abia NLC and Ihechi Enogwe, TUC Chairman in the state, the labour groups said the news out of Abia State is a cheery one for their members.

“It’s a sign that things are changing in the state,” they declared.

The organised labour in Abia said it had obtained approval from both the police and the DSS to join their colleagues from across the federation to protest the high price of petrol, following the federal government’s removal of subsidy on petrol.

They clarified that the protest was not against the Government of Abia State, but against the Federal Government, to press home their disagreement with the FG’s policy.