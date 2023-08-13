Abia govt bans use of motorcycles

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has banned the use of motorcycles otherwise known as ‘Okada’ in Umuahia the state capital; and Aba the commercial nerve centre.

This was contained in a press statement released Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alex Otti, Mr Kazie Uko.

Although no reasons were given for the ban, the statement said the ban would become effective from Monday, August 14.

The statement read in part:”Effective Monday, August 14, 2023, any motorcycle seen on the streets of Umuahia and Aba townships being used for such purpose will be impounded by the security agencies.”

According to the statement, security agencies have been directed to arrest any individual caught violating the order, for possible prosecution.

It urged members of the public to comply with the order.