Abia communities cry to FG over incessant kidnapping

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Residents of communities in Umunneochi council area of Abia State have cried out to the federal government over what they described as incessant kidnapping in the area and inability of the security agents in the area to tackle the menace.

Lamenting that kidnappers have laid siege on their communities,they urged the government to redeploy soldiers in their area to ensure the bad eggs alleged to be collaborating with the kidnappers are removed.

They alleged that the soldiers in their area have been compromised by kidnappers they suspect to be herdsmen,stressing that some soldiers chased away policemen on checkpoint only for a Pastor to be kidnapped at the spot.

A resident of Lekwesi town in Umunneochi council who gave his name just as Mr Ekwerike alleged that some soldiers are supporting the kidnappers terrorizing the area.

The residents called on the federal government to withdraw all conventional Police and military men in the area and deploy new security men to tackle the menace.

They said! “The kidnapping activities in our communities are done by herdsmen who operate a cow market around Gariki Market, who appear to have coverage from soldiers.

“Sending Special Police Team from either the Abia Commissioner of Police or the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone-Nine cannot help the situation.”

The residents told Vanguard that police officers and soldiers are on war path over who is assigned to some kidnap prone spots in the area.

“Our people are suffering because these herdsmen and whoever they are working for have turned Isuochi, Lekwesi, and Leru communities into no-go areas for visitors and indigenes.

“What we see now is that they kidnap people along Ndiawa Road in Isuochi and other Umunneochi roads, then under heavy arms, move the victims at night towards our neighbouring towns in Ebonyi State from where they continue their negotiations.

“These people are building networks in the bushes in Umunneochi council area of Abia State, Ivo council area of Ebonyi State and Awgu council area of Enugu State. It’s a serious kidnapping cartel”, Ekwerike said.

Another source who declined to have his name on print, said “We, as local people have reported to soldiers, given accurate information but we have noticed that such information is against them because they are involved. Our brothers have had bitter experiences reporting to them. The police team aren’t the best either.

“I’ve seen where we gave the police information and to be fair to them, they gave us hope by doing their job. However, on their way to the place, we learn an order from above asked them to withdraw.

“We’ve equally heard and seen where soldiers ordered police to leave a certain area where they suspected kidnapping to be taken place.

“The soldiers claimed they were stationed there as well. When the police left, the same soldiers instead of staying there left as well and somebody was kidnapped that same day right at that spot. We’ve seen many dramas to cry out and shout as inhabitants of Umunneochi council area that soldiers here are not for us.

“Those soldiers should be redeployed. The conventional police team here should be removed as well. They’re just wasting time here. Let the government send the Nigerian Air Force for an airstrike on the majority of the bushes in our land. Kidnapers, criminals are making millions from our bushes why we can’t go to the farm or even travel on our roads.”

They further urged the federal and state governments to employ technological approach to end the menace.

“Why is the army silent about insecurity in Umunneochi? Why can’t they call for an airstrike to destroy the camp of those kidnappers at Isuochi in the Umunneochi and Isuikwuato forests? Why can’t they adopt technological approach to end the menace?

“Viral videos of some kidnap victims have emerged yet nobody wants to do something about the activities of Herdsmen in our land.

“We are now objects of criminal business because our lives do not matter. Little boys are brought down here to do kidnapping and buy cows.

“We plead with the state and federal government for the transfer of all the soldiers attached to Umunneochi and Isiukwuato areas especially those of one ethnic extraction and others who have stayed above three months. They should help us because some of them aren’t security men anymore.”

Contacted,Police Public Relations Officer, Abia state command,ASP Maureen Chinaka said the police have no evidence to support the allegations of the collaboration of security agencies with kidnappers.

She urged the public to forward any evidence of police collaboration, stressing that such evidence will assist in arresting the culprits.

“In recent times, several kidnapping suspects have been apprehended.

“The police are actively conducting operations in the area, and the public needs to be aware that the police are diligently fulfilling their responsibilities.

“The police, being responsible for internal security, are collaborating closely with other sister security agencies to enhance safety.

“Our track record demonstrates significant achievements in this regard”, she said.

The PPRO also urged residents not to hesitate to volunteer useful information about suspected criminal activities to the police.