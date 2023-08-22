Abia at 32: No more award jamboree – SSG

Gov. Otti

. Says it’s time to reset state

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has said the anniversary celebration of the state creation will no longer be marked with award jamboree and unnecessary spending of state funds.

This, according to the State Government, is part of the measures to stop wastages and ensure prudence in financial management.

Abia was created on August 27, 1991 by the former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd).

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Kenneth Kalu; and the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who addressed a press conference Tuesday in Umuahia, said this year’s celebration would mark the beginning of a departure from the old order.

According to them, the administration of Gov. Alex Otti has come to make Abia work for all, and not for few opportunists to enjoy the state resources while others starve.

They urged Abians to “re-commit to Abia for the good of all”.

” The way forward is for civil servants to be committed to duty and for Government to use the state resources to work for the people”, Professor Kalu declared.

The SSG who gave the theme of this year’s anniversary as: ” Abia: Hitting the Re-set Button”, said the one-week celebration would begin from Wednesday, August 23 and end Tuesday, August 29.

According to him, the anniversary will begin with a visit to orphanage homes and hospitals in the three senatorial zones across the state by the wife of the Governor to distribute aids to the inmates as well as those in hospitals.

He said there would be a Jumat service on Friday at the Mosques and interdenominational church service on Sunday at Dominion Church,Okpara Square Umuahia.

The SSG also hinted that there would be a novelty match on Friday between the Executive and the Legislative arms of the State Government .

Saturday and Monday would witness special anniversary sanitation exercise, and Executive Council meeting respectively, he added.

The SSG added that former Minister for Education and Good Governance Advocate, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, would deliver the anniversary lecture on the 29th August at the International Conference Centre Umuahia.

He added that the lecture would be followed by the unveiling of the new Abia Orientation Agency.

In his contribution, the Information Commissioner, Prince Kalu, said the new Abia had begun, stressing that Gov. Otti will no longer follow the old partner that impoverished the state.

Responding to a question on why Government decided to rule out awards to individuals, the Commissioner said it would be an irony for a Government that was preaching change to begin to confer awards to the same persons that held the state down.