Abia APC kick against imposition of natl welfare secretary

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Abia All Progressives Congress, APC, has rejected what it described as the Illegal Imposition of National Welfare Secretary, by the National Working Committee, NWC, saying the party’s constitution must be respected.

The NWC on Wednesday added six members to its fold in line with the directives of its National Executive Committee, NEC.

NEC had at its last meeting ceded part of its powers to the NWC to allow the party’s administrative organ to fill vacant NWC and zonal positions.

The announcement of the new officials was made by the Party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru during a media briefing on the outcome of the NWC meeting held at the APC National Secretariat.

The new officials are the Deputy National Chairman, North, Ali r Dalori (Borno State); National Vice Chairman, North-West, Garba Muhammad (Kaduna State); National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa State); National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa (Abia State); National Woman Leader, Dr. Mary Idele (Edo State); and, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko (Kogi State). Also, the North-Central Zonal chapter of the party has a new Zonal Organizing Secretary, Ikani Okolo (Kogi State).

According to Basiru, the officials were not appointed but elected in line with the constitution of the party, adding that there will be no need for their ratification in any future national convention.

Abia APC kick

In a statement its Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu and Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, Abia State leadership of the party called on the NWC to reverse itself and respect the party’s constitution.

The duo pointed out that the constitution of the party is very clear on who has the mandate to nominate a replacement In case of vacancy. And this, according to them, falls squarely on the State Executive Committee.

“The party pointed out that following the death of the last occupant of the office, Mr. F.N. Nwosu’, the State chapter, in line with its mandate in APC Constitution, nominated its State Organising Secretary, Mr. Obinna Atuonwu and forwarded the same to both Zonal and National organs of our great party for ratification”.

Thus Abia APC said it “is deeply worried that some stranger elements are trying to destabilise the Abia State chapter of the party after their treachery and betrayals during the last election.”

It noted that it was this same group that had initially wanted to foist a suspended member of the party as replacement and “they were resisted. And when they realized their folly they now changed to their present candidate.”

“It’s not in the interest of the party that some chieftains of the party will just gang up and share the party’s office using Mr. President’s name. But we know that the President as a consummate politician respects the constitution of the party and due process.

“Mr. President’s name should not be vainly used. We, therefore, call on the National Working Committee of our great party as men of honour to refuse to be used in this unconstitutional and illegal voyage which is aimed at the usurpation of the powers and mandate of the State chapter of the party,” the Abia APC stated.

While affirming its loyalty to Mr. President, the National Chairman and the National Working Committee, the Abia APC urged “the national secretariat of the party “to reverse this ugly division which will not stand the test of moral, political and judicial scrutiny.”

The Abia APC reinstated it’s belief that common sense and the constitution of the party should prevail, noting that Obinna Atuonwu remains the duly nominated National Welfare Secretary from Abia State.