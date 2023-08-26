Abducted Benue doctor regains freedom after 33 days in captivity

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Doctor Asema Msuega who was in July abducted by armed men in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state has regained his freedom after 33 days in captivity.

Recall that Dr. Msuega was on July 23, 2023, by armed men while on Malaria Supervision Mission in Ukum LGA. His abductors had demanded a huge sum as ransom to have him released but his family could not raise the said sum.

His disappearance compelled the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Benue State branch to issued an ultimatum of an indefinite strike which commenced on August 25, 2023 after an initial three days action demanding his release.

He however regained his freedom weekend. His released was confirmed in a text by the State Chairman of NMA, Dr. Ushakuma Anenga.

In the text, the NMA Chairman stated that, “Dr. Asema Msuega was released Friday night. Thank you very much for your support during this trying period.”

The NMA chairman disclosed that Dr. Msuega had not been paid in the last eight months yet he kept delivering services to humanity until he was kidnapped.

He said “Where would he and his family get the kind of money they were demanding as a ransom for his freedom.

“In fact, while in captivity we were all worried about his health condition and the trauma his family was going through hence the association pushed for an indefinite strike to demand his release.”

Meanwhile, it was reliably gathered that the Doctor was released Friday night after his captors fled from their hideout following a hot chase by officers and men of the Joint Security Taskforce, code-named Operation Zenda, around Ayati-Imade Adamu Shitile border axis of Ukum LGA of the state.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene confirmed the development.