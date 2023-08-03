Abbas congratulates Ganduje, Basiru on emergence as APC National Chairman, Secretary

Tajudeen Abbas

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on his emergence as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Abbas also congratulated Senator Ajibola Basiru on his adoption as the National Secretary of the APC.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker.

Ganduje and Basiru were adopted as National Chairman and National Secretary of the APC, respectively, at the National Executive Committee meeting of the ruling party in Abuja on Thursday.

Ganduje, who was governor until May 29, 2023, after serving two terms, succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former Governor of Nasarawa State.

Speaker Abbas said he believed Ganduje has all it takes to take APC to higher level, noting that the former Kano State governor is a consummate politician who comes on board with a lot of experience.

He said Ganduje’s emergence as the APC National Chairman is a testament of his years of dedication and commitment to the party.

Basiru, who represented Osun Central Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly and was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, replaced Senator Iyiola Omisore, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State.

Speaker Abbas commended the leadership of the APC for reaching the decision on the new national chairman and the national secretary, noting that the party has set a great example of internal democracy for other political parties in the country.

The Speaker tasked the new leaders of the APC to work towards unifying the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the entire party as well as mobilising more support for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

As a loyal party member, the Speaker said, he looked forward to working with the new national chairman and the entire members of the APC NWC.