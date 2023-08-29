Abandoned 5th section of East-West Road: Oron nation decries neglect, urges Tinubu to get cracking

By Chioma Onuegbu



UYO — THE people of Oron ethnic nationality made up of Oron, Okobo, Mbo, Udung Uko, and Urueoffong/Oruko Local Government Areas, Akwa Ibom State, have angrily complained about the neglect of the 23.4 km Oron-Calabar section of the East-West Road by the Federal Government.

OEF implores FG

The people, speaking through the Oron Elders Forum, OEF, in a communiqué by the chair, Hon. Esio Udoh, and secretary, Okon Osung, after a meeting, said the abandonment of the fifth section of the East-West Road, has remained a cause of concern to Oron homeland.

They lamented that the road that links Oron to Calabar awarded by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, under former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, suffered serious neglect by the immediate past administration despite their persistent appeals.



“The Oron Elders Forum appeal to the President Bola Tinubu led-FG to re-award the fifth section of the East-West Road, considering its benefit to the economies of the communities and states it traverses,” the Forum said.

Oron marginalised

A public servant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “They simply abandoned that road. The FG does not consider doing anything for this part of Nigeria. Even when Jonathan was in power, he owned up that the government never did anything for Akwa Ibom.

“It was not the fifth section of the East-West Road alone that they abandoned. For more than 20 years, the Ikot-Ekpene-Aba road has remained abandoned. Even the state of the Calabar-Itu road at a point was very, very bad.

“Unfortunately, South-South stakeholders and leaders have been talking about the bad state of the other roads, particularly the other sections of the East-West Road, but they are not talking about the fifth section, which links Oron to Calabar in Cross River State.



“Our people really want that road, it is important to us, particularly now that pirates are terrorizing our waterways. It would have been the shortest route to Calabar. However, they neglect and marginalize Oron nation in the governance of Akwa Ibom State, and at the federal level,” he said.

Failed promise – Udoh

Esio Oquong Udoh, who represented Oron Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, had earlier called on the FG to commence work on the fifth section of the East-West Road.



Udoh, ex-chair of the South-South Parliamentary Caucus in the House of Representatives, said in an interview in 2021, after a promise by the then Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, now the President of Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, that the Section 1 to 4 of the East-West Road would be completed the next year, 2022.



While Udoh had applauded Akpabio for the guarantee, he, however, regretted that the Oron-Calabar axis (Section 5) did not commence because of an alleged alteration of the original design and upward review of the cost of contract award.

From N167bn to N350bn

His words: “But it is unfortunate that the immediate- past Minister of Niger-Delta, Pastor Usani Usani, came and generated issues on what was already done by the Goodluck Jonathan administration and disrupted a lot of things. He then tried to divert the road through other areas, and to end in Tinapa.



“In the course of that, the cost of the road skyrocketed from the initial N167bn to about N350 bn. We must challenge the fifth portion of the road until it is accomplished. In addition, until that portion of the road is completed, the FG cannot say that it has completed the East-West Road.”

Latest Senate intervention

The Senate, recently, constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate the failure of every attempt of previous governments to complete the East-West Road since 2006, following a motion, “Urgent need for construction of Onne, Eleme communities’ axis of East-West Road,” sponsored by a lawmaker from Rivers State, Senator Barinada Mpigi.