AAU Alumni Association Warri Chapter gets new Excos

The Warri branch of the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association, held its biennial elections at the weekend ushering into office a new crop of officers to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

In a keenly contested election, the Acting Chairman Chief Mrs Omoefe Pel-Taiga emerged as the Chairman with 27 votes. She defeated Engr. Moses Eyiwe who polled 25 votes. For the office of the Organizing Secretary, Engr. Emmanuel Akpewa defeated Bobby Omabegho by 31 votes to 20 votes.

Other contestants were returned unopposed. They include Vice Chairman- John Omoifo Bello, Assistant General Secretary:

Maureen Ndidi Nzeli, Treasurer:

Rachael Orugbo Ejumudo, Legal Adviser:

Pius Oviruoraye Kwode, Financial Secretary:

Charity O. Ogbememen, Publicity Secretary: Emoghware Steve Ese.

The positions of Editor-in-Chief, General Secretary, Asst Pub Sec and Assistant Organizing Secretary are to be filled in a bye election in due course.

The Worldwide President, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian who was represented at the election by Johnson Idolor Akpolome as an observer has congratulated the new exco members and the Warri branch for the successful election.