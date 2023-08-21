‘A sorry excuse’, Sister of lady who died at Asake’s concert berates singer over tribute

Rachel, the sister of the late Rebecca Ikumelo, has berated Nigerian music star, Asake for a tribute made to the deceased during his Sunday concert in London 02 Arena.

Recall Rebecca and a security guard, Gabrielle Hutchinson, had died after sustaining injuries during a stampede at a show held by Asake in December 2022.

Before the commencement of Asake’s O2 Arena concert on Sunday, the singer paid a tribute to Ikumelo and Hutchinson.

The Mr. Money crooner projected pictures and videos of Ikumelo and Hutchinson while urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.

Reacting, Rachael said that the tribute Asake paid to her sister using her videos was a sorry excuse of an act.

She claimed that the artiste is yet to speak to any member of her family since Rebecca’s tragic death.

She wrote, “What a sorry excuse of a ‘tribute’ from @asakemusik. My sister lost her life at your show and you haven’t spoken to a single member of my family since. But you can hold another concert in London less than 9 months later and play her videos as a ‘tribute’? RIP Rebecca Ikumelo”.

What a sorry excuse of a “tribute” from @asakemusik. My sister lost her life at your show and you haven’t spoken to a single member of my family since. But you can hold another concert in London less than 9 months later and play her videos as a “tribute”?



RIP Rebecca Ikumelo ❤️ — R 🤍 (@rachaeliku_) August 20, 2023

Fans thronged Rachael’s comment section to remind her the singer had reached out to the family, citing the statement he released after the incident where he wrote, “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.

”I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.”

In response, Rachael maintained that Asake “Hasn’t spoken to any of my family SINCE”.