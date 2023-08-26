A night in the house of a Lagos lady

By Tony Nwaka

Did I cross the bounds of decency?

This is not another of my fictional creations, but a true story for which I seek constructive interpretations. For many years, I resisted the urge to narrate the experience. Not because I thought it was trivial, but that, being still fresh in mind, its recollection might offend the sensitivities of the affected characters. But now that, with time, it probably would have receded out of memory or, at least, become inconsequential, I am impelled to give an account of the incident.

I had arrived in Lagos from Asaba on one of my occasional breaks from the pressures of politics, and, as it were, there was this Lagos-based friend of mine who always found delight in taking me to the trending locations in the bustling city. He was a much younger man, but of superior social skills, for he had been thoroughly bred in the nuances of urban culture. There was no fascinating spot in Lagos he did not know, and, indeed, practically every player within the vast reach of his social radar could testify about the warmth of his presence.

On this eventful day, I had barely settled into the front seat of his G-Wagon before he excitedly said there was a sophisticated, upwardly mobile young lady he wished to introduce to me. The lady had invited him to dinner at her house, and my Lagos friend wanted me to accompany him.

I must confess that I was not quite certain about his real intentions. I wondered if he simply desired that I go with him as an innocuous co-guest of the woman. Or if it was a clandestine design to hook me up with her, knowing my rebuff of such previously attempted romantic arrangements. At any rate, I imagined it would be impolite to question his motives. So, I expressed no objections to the visit, and off we zoomed to the lady’s abode.

As we drove along the ever-busy Lagos roads, our discussion centred naturally on the lady, and I got to learn that she was into high-tier interior decorations. I became curious. But when my friend disclosed that she was only recently divorced from her husband, I muffled my response; being that I didn’t know whether to express my aversion to broken marriages or praise the strength of her professional spirit.

At any rate, darkness had fallen upon the landscape when we arrived at the location and, even though my friend was also visiting for the first time, the description he got from the lady was unmistakable. So he honked, while we waited and took in the serenity of the surroundings. The white fence stretched halfway across the street, and the lights on it blended in astonishing luminance with the chandeliers on the balconies of the storey building. But it was when we were let in by the uniformed guard that we saw the creamy edifice in its full glory.

Behold! The magnificence of the manicured lawns, the exotic SUVs sprawling on the expanse of the premises, the majesty of the Olympic-sized swimming pool, and the architectural artistry of the duplex itself. And when we were eventually led on a tour of the chilled interior by the lady, we were like pilgrims in wonderland.

The sheer opulence would defy illustration. The Large screen TV and supple leather settees, melodies from the Bang and Olufsen stereo, marble dining table and chairs, temperature-regulated pillows and mattresses in the bedrooms, remote-controlled bathrooms, and many other uncommon testaments of affluence. Of a truth, her residence was an imposing spectacle at the heart of Ikoyi.

Yet the lady, our host, didn’t carry herself with an air of presumptuousness as would ordinarily be expected of many persons of such breathtaking abundance. Wrapped in the elegant aroma from the combined wafts of her rose and musky fragrance, she welcomed us in a soft and comforting voice that was in perfect harmony with the purity of her chocolate complexion.

Tall and presumably in her mid-thirties, with golden braids draping down her shoulders, she wore a sky blue polo shirt and fitted brown jean trousers that gave undiluted expression to the exquisite proportions of her feminine curves. Her steps were graceful and comportment dignified. Which man could have divorced such an archetypal specimen of womanhood?

While my mind grappled with that puzzle, in no time we gathered around the appetizing delicacies rolled out from the kitchen by a white-attired chef; an elderly man of a bulky frame, whose inscrutable mien did not detract from his culinary precision.

The Chinaware was steaming with shrimp, prawns, beef, broccoli, eggs, dodo, chicken, ham, sausages, pork ribs, and coconut rice. Indeed the dinner table was such a gripping view that even the staunchest of vegans could have been tempted to violate his oath of abstinence.

But it wasn’t long before I noticed that our host was taking greater pleasure in my discussions with her than she did with my friend. With warm smiles and lit-up eyes, she would fix a gaze on me, while trying to narrow the conversation to just the two of us. And the choice of her sitting position! She was directly opposite me, on the other side of the table, while my friend sat to my far right feasting away, seemingly oblivious to my observations.

Or was he not? Could it be I was the one unaware here of a grand orchestration by the two? Could the sitting angle between me and the lady have been their idea?

And, yes, why did she lead us, men, to her bedroom when she took us on a tour of the house? An inner sanctum of her privacy that should be beyond the range of strange eyes. Wouldn’t all these subtleties be suggestive of a romantic desire? Or was I simply reading undue meanings into her innocent hospitality? Whatever the case, something had not only caught my interest but touched the depths of my heart, and I needed to open up to her.

So, how was I going to tell her what my genuine impressions were without sounding utterly disrespectful? I may have been struck by the incomparable splendour of her residence, upon which my friend couldn’t stop gushing, and, of course, her quintessential femininity; yet I couldn’t reconcile myself with the fact that such an edifice was lacking a vital component of a well-proportioned home.

We were done with the dinner and had expressed our gratitude for the seeming banquet. My friend had excused himself and headed for the convenience. I wouldn’t know if he did so to afford me and the lady a moment for a more intimate conversation, or if he simply was responding to the irrepressible call of nature. Whatever his intentions, I took the opportunity and said to her, “You’ve got virtually everything in this house, but I think something is missing.”

“And what could that be?” She said as she gazed deep into my eyes as though she was drilling the depths of my soul.

“You need to get it without further delay,” I said.

She sat back in her chair, smiled and gently lowered her glance to the table. “I understand. You mean I need a man.” The caressing tone of the rendition could melt a rock.

“No, not that. You need a mini library.”

She stared at me, and her face began to drain of its cosy familiarity. When she eventually regained herself, she said, “Hmmm! I see. I’ll think about it.” The voice had suddenly gone terse and formal, momentarily revealing another side of her persona.

Honestly, it would have been understandable if she was a barely educated woman who had worked her way to affluence. But her articulation clearly showed she was of a sound education. Therefore, how could the thought have escaped her to complement such an enviable home with a mini library?

I mean, even if she was not personally enamoured with physical books, being that any publication can easily be downloaded and read today on iPads, laptops, and cellphones, there could be times one would want to take a break from the TVs, stereos, social media, phone calls, and domestic banters; and seek a place of quiet and solitude to reflect on the higher ideals of life.

Even grown children would need such rooms to study and do their assignments. Indeed, in the course of our tour of the mansion, she had introduced her son to us, a boy of about 10 years old whom we saw reading, lying on a pink sofa by the hallway upstairs. That wasn’t a great sight for me.

In any case, after I had spoken with her and my friend had returned to the sitting room, she became increasingly cold and indifferent to further discussions. I observed too that even the sonorous R&B tunes that were filtering out of the speakers had stopped.

I wondered if the tracks had naturally played out, or if she cleverly tapped on one of the remote buttons to indicate that we may have overstayed our welcome.

In the last few minutes preceding our departure, I watched in perplexity as the previously playful parlour paled into a paralyzing solemnity. Her sudden change of mood was so noticeable that, on our way home, my friend couldn’t help but ask what could have happened in the short while he was in the washroom. To this day, he never again showed much fascination about the Lagos lady. Whenever I asked after her, he would only say, “O’l boy, I no understand that woman again o! Pls just forget about her.”

Of course, all these happened many years ago. And, for a long while, I tried to wonder what could have necessitated the sharp turn of events on that day. There was no suspicion my mind did not entertain. Could it be that she originally was interested in me, but my comportment at the dining table fell short of her standards of refinement?

Yet I was conscious of the peculiar occasion and environment I found myself, and, despite the mouthwatering dinner, I tried as much as possible to rein in those urges that naturally arise from over-excited appetites.

The only low side of the occasion I could remember (if that would constitute a low side) was when I didn’t join her and my friend to share in the Hennessey she had pulled out of the bar. I wasn’t into strong drinks. I was just okay with the flavorful Chivita before me. So, could it be that she found my general disposition to life completely out of tune with hers?

Or was she one of those people whose egos were easily bruised by any discomforting advice? You never can tell with the super-rich. It could be too that she had a split personality that had conditioned her to actions beyond her control. Would I be accused of chauvinism and bigotry if I presumed that this probable emotional imbalance, or her intolerance of opposing opinions, may have led to the collapse of her marriage?

Or was I to blame? Could it be that I exceeded the bounds of decency by the audacity with which I allowed my unguarded passion for learning to invade the sensitivity of a hospitable heart; which may have caused our host to see me as a miserable and irredeemably arrogant academic?

My people, did my unrestrained enthusiasm for scholarship abort the imminence of an eminent acquaintance?

Tony F.E. Nwaka, author of ‘Mountain of Yesterday’ and former Commissioner of Education, Delta State.