A New NDDC Chairman/Director

Nobody was surprised when Mr President recently dissolved the management board of all federal agencies and parastatals. Like the ex-president who appointed them, their performance had been at best lukewarm.

President Tinubu, like the wise and brave operator he is, has manoeuvred himself into an opportunity to appoint suitable and capable hands to these agencies and parastatals. And one of the most important of these agencies is the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Set up to support and accelerate the growth and development of the oil-producing states of the Niger Delta region and other oil-producing states, the agency has underachieved over the years. In fact, many Nigerians associate NDDC with waste and corruption.

Because of this Mr President needs to appoint persons he knows and trusts very well to the chief executive and board chairmanship positions. Fortunately, a good name comes to mind. Mr Sam Oritsetimeyin

Omatseye, the Chairman Editorial Board, Nations Newspaper. From Orogun in Delta State, a thoroughbred Itsekiri, one of the highest oil producing ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, Mr Omatseye is a man of first class education. He attended Government College Ughelli, Federal School of Arts and Science, and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, previously University of Ife, where he studied History.

He has a rich employment history, having worked, and won many top awards in his journalistic line of profession nationally and internationally. Some of these include first ever winner of the Gordon N. Fisher Fellowship for Journalists in The Commonwealth, which included a full academic year at the University of Toronto, the Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship under which terms he worked as a journalist with the Rocky Mountain News in Denver, Colorado, USA; Association of Black Journalists Award, the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) for Columnist of The Year three times and was also finalist a further three times. He won the Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME) four times for Informed Commentary. He was made honorary fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters in 2015 and was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club International in 2019.

Most relevant to the potential tasks at the NDDC, Mr Sam Oritsetimeyin Omatseye has acquired priceless experience chairing the editorial board of the Nation Newspaper since 2006 and has been a member of the governing board of the Lagos State University for some time now.

I strongly believe that Mr Omatseye’s education, training, international exposure and experience, his authentic and deep-rooted connection to the Niger-Delta, his integrity, loyalty and understanding of President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s vision of growth and prosperity stands him in very good stead to make an outstanding CEO or chairman of the Niger-Delta Development Commission. Top journalists are usually conscientious citizens and some like Segun Osoba have proven to be very competent administrators as well, and this is exactly what floundering NDDC needs at this time.Whether Mr Omatseye would agree to leave his cherished position as board chairman of a newspaper to work in a developmental agency is a question left to him answer, but the nation, not the newspaper, clearly needs people like him right now.

Onyeka Ibe, writes from Abuja.