A long walk on Insurance Bill, the wild expectations

Globally, insurance stocks have always been the investors’ delight juxtaposed with their stocks’ performance and contribution to the larger society. The assets of insurance companies globally amounted to approximately USD40.6trn, an increase of almost USD2trn from previous year.

The Chinese insurer Ping An has proved to be the largest insurer worldwide as of May, 2023 with total assets worth approximately USD1.5trn followed by Allianz SE with a total asset of 1.188.98trn (Culled from Statista).

By the last projection, the government and local insurers are losing about N1.6trn annually for non-passage of the consolidated Insurance Bill. Most stakeholders in the insurance industry have waited with heightened expectations for the opportunities the consolidated Insurance Bills will unleash on the industry when passed. From the print media account, this bill seems to have been on the plate for over twelve years waiting for passage by the law makers. One of the major highlights in the bill is the clear definition of the make-up of capital in the insurance industry.

Ostensibly, from the media account, the strategic and all important bill may suffer a still-birth if all hands are not put on deck to arrest the gap. The bill, no doubt, is meant to correct some of the few lows in the Insurance Act 2003 and issues of faking insurance documents. It is left to be seen what the future portends for the industry without the much anticipated assent to the consolidated Insurance Bill. There is no doubt that the practice of insurance is dynamic and ever evolving due to all pervasive and complex consumer behaviour.

Today’s customers need to be feted like a bride with their changing needs and preferences. The youthful segment of our population constitutes about 60% of the total figure with most tech-savvy and often impatient reading the small print. This, therefore, is a wakeup call for all insurance carriers to properly equip their Research and Development Department for a break-out in the areas of market intelligence and how new emerging risks could be better managed for greater sustainability. The question we should ask ourselves is are we ready as leaders, middle level managers, the general rank and file of staff within the industry to brace up to the challenges posed by the above development?

The issue of each player protecting its market space, granted that it is in the spirit of competition, must be jettisoned if we must go far. We must be ready to ask and provide answers to some salient questions if we must make quantum progress frontally. Can we indulge ourselves by daring to suggest strong collaboration in pursuing insurance portfolio? Can we pool resources together to target the under-served? The financial inclusion agenda of the government is being touted to drive insurance penetration. Are we leveraging on these opportunities?

The massive infrastructural award of contracts at the twilight of the present dispensation is a signpost to the fact that the insurance industry may likely experience an uptake in revenues we look forward with high expectations to what the new political climate will bring to our plates, we must rise above our state of despondency and put our faith in our manufacturer.

Mr. Adebisi Ikuomola is the Executive Director, Technical, Anchor Insurance Company Limited.

Phone: 07089888958; Email: [email protected]