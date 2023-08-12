A-Ibom Rep member, Esin lauds Tinubu for appointing youth as ministers, aides

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development, Rep. Martins Esin has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing a significant number of youth into his government.

He gave the commendation in a statement he issued in Uyo to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day.

Esin noted that with the appointment of a good number of youth as personal aides and the nomination of a significant number of them for appointment as Ministers, he was confident the youth of Nigeria will blossom under the administration of President Tinubu. The Member Representing Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency appealed to the President to do much more for the youth as they constitute more than 60% of the Nigerian population.

He opined that considering the sheer number and energy of the youth, empowering them amounts to serving the nation and protecting her future.

“Luckily, the youth constitute more than 60% of the Nigerian constitution. This makes our nation youthful, productive and vibrant. With such humongous number, any policy of government which empowers the youth directly impacts the nation and protects her future. With youth constituting about 15% of the ministerial nominees undergoing screening at the Senate, President Tinubu has improved on past records.” He stated.

The legislator also saluted Nigerian youth for their hard work, resilience and loyalty to the nation despite challenges. He urged them to remain steadfast and cultivate virtues which will make them good citizens and excellent leaders.

“On this occasion of the International Youth Day 2023, I salute your resilience, doggedness and loyalty. Please, remain true and faithful because the nation is yours. Do everything to protect and safeguard her. We inherited a great nation from our forebears. We must bequeath a greater nation to the next generation.” He appealed.

He described this year’s theme “Green Skills For Youth: Towards a Sustainable World” as timely, apt and contemporary. He noted that for the World to be sustainable, the youth who represent the future must be imbued with green skills for their personal growth, survival and the sustenance of the World at large.