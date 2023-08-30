‘A Hollywood joke’ — NNPP’s founding member, Galadima faults Kwankwaso’s suspension

Buba Galadima

One of the founding members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Buba Galadima, has faulted the party’s former Presidential flagbearer in the just concluded 2023 Presidential election, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso’s suspension, describing his suspension as a “Hollywood joke”.

Buba Galadima stated this on ChannelsTV programme, Politics Today, on Tuesday night.

Vanguard reported that NNPP’s BoT had on Tuesday suspended Kwankwaso, over what it described as “anti-party activities”.

The NNPP’s “BoT” claimed “material evidence in public affirming the former Kano state governor was involved in political discussions with President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi. without authorisation from the party.

Reacting, Galadima faulted the accusations, saying the ex-Kano leader,” Kwankwaso had permission from the party to meet with President Tinubu and talk to any other political group. So, he didn’t do this on his own.”

He said “When I saw it on social media, I thought it was like a Nollywood or Hollywood joke,” Galadima said.

Galadima noted that the NNPP’s BoT had long been expelled from the party.

“All of them who were expelled were called to a disciplinary committee. They were drilled and they accepted their sins and it was on the basis of their acceptance that they were recommended to the Nation Working Committee for expulsion.”

Galadima noted that despite sponsored internal wranglings, the NNPP remains a solid party.

“A lot of people are interested in this party in the sense that the other parties felt that they could only survive if they destroyed this party.

“But unknown to them we are as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar,” he said.

Dismissing the accusations of anti-party activities against the former Kano governor, Galadima said, “As a politician, we can meet with anybody.

“He took permission from us,” the party chieftain argued. “Whatever the case, Kwankwaso had permission from the party to meet with President Tinubu and talk to any other political group. So, he didn’t do this on his own.”