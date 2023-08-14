8,277 TB patients undergoing treatment in Kano — Health Commissioner

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State government on Monday said it has placed not fewer than 8,277 Tuberculosis (TB) patients under treatment in the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran disclosed this while addressing newsmen to commemorate the 2023 National TB Testing week in Kano.

Dr. Labaran who said the 8,277 patients figure is highest quarterly TB notification ever in Nigeria while noting that any untreated TB patient can transmit the disease to about 10-15 people within one year.

According to him, “Kano State being the most populous state in Nigeria and one of the five high TB burden states. The TB burden stood at 34,547 which represents expected notification of 8,637 TB patients per quarter and I am happy to inform you that just last week we placed a total of 8,277 TB patients (ie 96% of the total burden) have been placed on TB treatment which is the highest quarterly TB notification ever in Nigeria!

“You may wish to note that any untreated TB patient can transmit the disease to about 10-15 people within one year,” the Commissioner noted.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to ensure a TB-free state.

“The Executive Governor of Kano State Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf has prioritized health and well-being of the people of Kano State in collaboration with our stakeholders and partners to make Kano TB-Free.

“i am happy to inform you that within the few months since the coming of this administration, the State in collaboration with our partners has been doing a lot towards ending TB burden and transmission. These include, among others: These include, among others: Expansion of the TB diagnostic equipment to cover distant communities in Kano State. Deployment of mobile TB screening tools and machines for TB screening and diagnosis. Training of healthcare workers on TB diagnosis, treatment and reporting.

“Continuous awareness creation, demand generation and the state in collaboration with numerous media outlets such as you all here! Sustenance of TB services in correctional facilities, military barracks, police academy. immigration, custom and tertiary institutions, among others.

“Expansion of TB diagnosis and treatment services to more private health facilities. Enhanced collaboration with all our partners, community-based organisations (CBOs) civil society organisations (CSOs), professional associations as well as traditional and religious leaders.

“This Day, the 14 August 2023 is set aside to build on the gains of the World TB Day and Kano State in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health through the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Program and our Partners have joined hands together to commemorate the day and call on all the good people of Kano to come our en mass and get screened for TB free of charge.

“I wish to remind you that Tuberculosis is a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It is an airborne disease that generally affects the lungs but can affect any organ of the body. Transmission from an infected person with active form of the disease to another is commonly through coughing, sneezing, singing, talking or laughter.

“I therefore call on our citizens, males and females, young and old across Kano state to go to the nearest Health Facility for TB screening, early diagnosis and Prompt treatment free of charge. Together we will make Kano TB-Free! Key activities during this week and beyond include: community outreaches, TB screening in immunization and Nutrition clinics, in comprehensive PMTCT sites, TB contact investigation and initiation of TB Preventive treatment (TPT), TB screening in all OPDs, Pediatric OPDs, clinics and wards, TB screening in workspaces, Islamiyya and Tsangaya schools, street Children, sensitization in religious places/houses, TB screening in correctional facilities, Tertiary institutions, other congregate settings in addition to Media Engagement with you now, among others,” the Commissioner, Dr. Labaran however stated.