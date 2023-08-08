8 Division Nigerian Army commences Inter Brigade Range Classification Competition

File image for illustration.

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto has said it would commence inter Brigade Range Classification Competition exercise for Warrant officers and senior non commission officers (SNCOs) at Tankwale village shooting range Sokoto on Tuesday, August 8.

The exercise will involve the movement of troops and firing of live ammunition at the range situated along Illela road Sokoto State.

According to a statement signed by Lieutenant colonel Ikechukwu Stephen Eze and made available to newsmen in Sokoto, the essence of the range classification exercise is to improve combat proficiency, firing skills and marksmanship of troops within the Cadre of non-commission officers.

The statement urged residents and people of Tankwale village to stay away from the general area of the Shooting range within the period of the exercise.

Also in the statement, the general public are enjoined not to panic while sighting the movement of troops in and around the Illela road Sokoto State.