By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The General officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto and commander joint Taskforce Operstion Hadarin Daji ( Northwest) Major General Godwin M Mutkut has said that, the Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition hosted by 8 Division Garrison was organized to attract participants, commanders and judges from formations within and outside Headquarters of the 8 Division.



The GOC was speaking Monday at a ceremony in preparation for the commencement of inter Brigade Range classification competition exercise for Warrant officers and senior non commission officers SNCOs holding tomorrow at Tankwale village shooting range Sokoto.



He said the range classification exercise competition was aimed to improve the standard of battle readiness, physical fitness, firing skills and to encourage esprit-de-corps among these categories of Non-commissioned Officers of 8 Division and the Nigerian Army in general”.



” I wish to state clearly that for the fact that our dear country is currently bedeviled by myriad of security challenges, compounded by the asymmetric nature of these threats and their dynamic disposition, our conventional roles as military men underscores the need for us to come together and train together.

General Mutkut said the collective training is very important as it requires physical and mental fitness for troops to be able to achieve desired objective in the theatres of operation.



“As your General Officer Commanding and Commander Operation HADARIN DAJI I can attest that the operational successes we have recorded so far would not have been possible if the troops’ physical fitness was in doubt.



He said it is against this backdrop that this competition as important as it is to us will feature the following: Map Reading, Drill, Obstacle Crossing, Swimming, Weapon Handling and Cardiovascular Fitness and 3.5km Run.



According to him a lot had been committed into the organization of this competition as officials were carefully selected to ensure fairness to all the participants, I therefore implore the participants to compete keenly by putting in their very best and win laurels for the various formations they represent.



“With the aforementioned I therefore, urge the participants to take the advantage the competition will offer and reflect on why the competition was organized and the objective it sets to achieve. Let me as well remind the participants that this competition will among other factors unveil those that will be selected to form the team that will represent 8 Division at the Nigerian Army WOs and SNCOs competition later in the year.



“I wish to use this opportunity to appreciate the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja for approving and funding the competition for 8 Division, I also wish to commend formation commanders whose personnel are participating in this very important training exercise”.



To the participants the GOC urged them to try their best, and not to cut corners and try to make their formation they represent proud.



“I equally encourage the umpires and judges to be strict, firm and sincere by ensuring that nobody cheats so that at the end, the overall objective of the competition will be achieved”.

Major General Mutkut however wish participants a successful competition, as they geared towards success.