75 percent of adults have EMF radiation symptoms – Expert

As the use of mobile phones and wireless technology has been established as an integral part of modern communication, 75% of adults are said to have symptoms such as stress, headache, tiredness and sleeping problems due to exposure to harmful ElectroMagnetic Frequencies, EMF.

Making the disclosure at a media workshop/press conference in Lagos, Product Specialist, Energy, QNET, Dr. Shafi Shaik, disclosed that exposure to EMF could lead to depleted and inconsistent energy levels, low mood, anxiety, depression and low immunity.

He further revealed that one in every four workers suffered burnout due to exposure to wireless radiation from cell phones, 5G masts and wireless routers, among others.

While noting that humans had become increasingly dependent on wireless technologies to assist in their everyday lives, he recalled however, that ten years ago, “the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a part of World Health Organisation, WHO designated cell phones as a possible human carcinogen.

“They found evidence of an increase in glioma and acoustic neuroma brain cancer as a result of radiation from mobile phone research.

” We are energy beings. We are sensitive to energy from other living beings, the earth, the sun, and from our technology.

“A research conducted by the American Psychological Association in 2019 showed that 75% of adults report symptoms of stress, including headache, tiredness, or sleeping problems.

“Chronic stress is the silent killer because it lowers resistance to diseases, causes anxiety and depression, eating disorders, decreased mood, reduced mental and physical performance, fatigue, accelerated aging, development of unhealthy lifestyle habits and reduced sex drive.”

In a bid to protect humans from harmful energy, he revealed that QNET launched the Chi Pendant 4, an innovative wearable health technology that maintains specific frequencies, as well as “harmonizing, balancing the wearer’s biofield (energy field), promoting whole-body health and optimal performance for today’s busy lifestyle.

” The Pendant acts as an energy carrier, to encourage and reinforce similar beneficial energies in the wearer’s body. As a result, the body is empowered to perform, with resilience to stressors in the atmosphere and in daily life and recommended for people who have multiple wireless technologies, like wifi routers, smart home system, Bluetooth-enabled devices etc. It is also recommended for people who spend time in a place of work where there are multiple computers and tablets; frequently using phone, tablet or gaming console and having 5G infrastructure in your local area,” he averred.

On his part, Vice Chancellor, Covenant University, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, revealed that studies had shown that Wi-Fi could cause oxidative stress, sperm, and testicular damage.

He said, “exposure to EMFs emitted from WiFi can cause DNA defragmentation in sperm cells and slow sperm motility, while heat emitted from laptops can even kill sperm cells outright, all of which negatively affect male fertility.

“Most of us especially men are fond of putting phones in our pockets, not knowing the excessive damage it causes in the area of male fertility.

“Some of us also sleep with our phones on the bed not knowing the amount of radiation that these devices generate and how dangerous they are to our health,” he said.

He added that other products such as the Bio light 3 and the Bio Disc 3 were some of the products launched recently by Qnet to enhance human body.

Also, the QNET’s regional manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Biram Fall, said in compliance with the company’s zero tolerance for fraudulent acts, it would maintain an open door policy with journalists, as well as ensure “ethical standards of our workers and distributors. We have instituted strict regulations with processes to safeguard customers from illegal and fraudulent behavior,” Fall stated.