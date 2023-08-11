70th Anniversary: We’re giving back to society — Dominican Community

Chairman, Parish Finance Council (PFC), Stanley Ezekobe; Pastor, Rev. Fr. Charles Onwordi (OP); and Chairman, Anniversary Committee, Chika Ajughasi

By Esther Onyegbula

The Dominican Community has said that the 70th Platinum anniversary of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, will be used to celebrate excellence and give more to society than before.

This was disclosed, at the unveiling of the programme and logo of the jubilee to the media in the parish by the Pastor of the church, Rev. Fr. Charles Onwordi (OP); Chairman, Parish Finance Council (PFC), Stanley Ezekobe; Chairman, Anniversary Committee, Chika Ajughasi; Programme Director, Evelyn Chikwendu and other members of the planning committee.

In his speech, Onwordi took newsmen through the journey of Dominicans from Chicago to Nigeria and Yaba. He also related the 70-year journey of the parish since 1954.

“For 800 years, the mission of the Order of Preachers (OP) has been to proclaim the gospel to every corner of the world. We do this for one simple reason: that every soul may come to know and love Jesus Christ,” he said.

Onwordi noted that St. Dominic de Guzman founded the Dominican Order to combat heresies (erroneous teachings) he discovered in southern France in his time. “Dominic saw the need for good preachers, who could explain the truth of the Catholic faith and reconcile those who had fallen away.”

He added that the parish’s doors are open for partnership with individuals or groups, religious leaning notwithstanding, to touch more lives.

According to Ezekobe, the parish is celebrating 70 years of excellence.

“Over the years, we have had youths that have become men and women of valour. We want to celebrate youths, who are pining for excellence. At this jubilee, we hope to give not just 70, but 70×7 to the society,” he said.

On the significance of the jubilee, Ajughasi cited the “three scores and ten” (meaning 70) in Psalm 90 verse 10, which he said, is synonymous with completeness.

“We are celebrating God’s faithfulness in our lives, the strength in our diversity and some of our heroes’ past,” he said.

The parish plans to award 70 scholarships, besides the ongoing ones, medical outreach, sports events, seminar/symposiums and carols. There will be a thanksgiving led by the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Metropolitan See, Dr. Alfred Martins, at the grand finale in January 2024.

Director, Dominican Media, Rev. Fr. Jude Mary Owoh (OP), disclosed that the church touches lives daily, even of Diaspora parishioners, through Dominican Media, He cited the COVID-19 era when Catholics heard masses in the comfort of their homes.