60 trained on effective leadership, policy formulation/implementation, others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos South local government area of Plateau State has concluded training for the 46th Cohort of its Policy Strategy and Leadership Course, PSLC with a call on the 60 selected participants drawn from the public and private sector to apply the lessons leant and knowledge gained on proper conduct, punctuality, time-keeping, teamwork and ethical standards in their places of work.

PSLC is a four-week course which started in 2008 and is designed to provide middle to top-level executives with a deep practical understanding and appreciation of key frameworks for effective leadership, strategy, policy formulation and implementation.

The 46th cohort commenced training on the 10th of July, 2023, and ended on the 3rd of August, 2023, with a graduation and award presentation ceremony which included the presentation of certificates to successful participants.

In his remarks, Director-General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, represented by the Secretary and Director of Administration, Brig Gen Chukwuemeka Udaya, commended the conduct of the course participants and urged them to “apply all you have learnt for the benefit of your nominating organizations and society at large.”

Also, the Institute’s Director of Studies, Professor Olufumnilayo Para-Mallam, tasked the participants to make good use of the rich training which were offered by prominent faculty of resource persons with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of experience.

In her vote of thanks, the Head of the Institute’s Short Courses Department, Professor Jane Ande, thanked course coordinators and Staff for their efforts at making the programme a success, and called on the participants to “always imbibe the strict lessons on proper conduct, punctuality and time-keeping, teamwork and ethical standards you were taught while at Kuru.”

However, the participants submitted six reports which bordered on fuel subsidy removal, industrialization, flooding and food security, education reforms, cashless policy, energy security and sustainable development with recommendations and implementation strategies, to the Management of the Institute.

Meanwhile, the 47th Cohort of the PSLC comes up on the 2nd of October, 2023.