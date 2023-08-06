6 countries join BRICS as South Africa summit ends

BRICS leaders announced on Thursday that six countries have agreed to join the organisation to expand areas of partnership.

The six countries’ membership would take effect on January 1, 2024, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at a press conference during the 15th BRICS Summit.

“We value the interests of other countries in building the partnership of BRICS,” said Ramaphosa.

The countries are Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

BRICS leaders met here from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa, to discuss issues of common interest including deepening BRICS cooperation and the group’s expansion.

The BRICS member states are: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. (NAN)