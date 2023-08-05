5 generations of Sportage, 7m units built in 30yrs

Kia Flagship sedan Quoris

By Theodore Opara

KIA has marked three decades of its popular Sportage compact SUV with the launch of a new 30th Anniversary Special Edition in the Korean market.

Upon its inception in 1993, the Sportage has left an indelible mark on the automotive industry. With over seven million units sold across five generations, the Sportage has solidified its position as Kia’s best-selling model globally since 2015, captivating drivers with its distinctive design and inspiring performance. This remarkable achievement underscores Kia’s commitment to delivering vehicles that embody innovation, quality, and enduring appeal.

“The Kia Sportage was a groundbreaking product from day one,” said Tae-Hun (Ted) Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Operations Division.

“Over the 30 years since it has remained true to its revolutionary origins, bringing cutting-edge safety, performance and design to drivers around the world.

“In honor of the model’s tremendous contribution to Kia’s success, the 30th Anniversary Special Edition accentuates the unparalleled comfort and luxury now added to that already compelling combination, demonstrating the brand’s future as well as celebrating its history.”