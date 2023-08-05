5 ex-Governors, 14 others make fresh Tinubu’s 19-man ministerial list

Lalong, Gaidam, Matawalle, Oyetola, Atiku Bagudu, Sabi Abdullahi Sabi, Lokpobiri, others make list

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has forwarded additional nineteen names of Ministerial Nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

The list read by the President of the Senate has five governors, former Senators and House of Representatives members.

The names Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo; Bosun Tijani ; Dr Maryam Shetty; Isiak Salako; Tunji Alausa ; Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu ; Adegboyega Oyetola ; Atiku Bagudu ; Bello Matawalle; Ibrahim Geidam and Simon Lalong.

Others are Lola Ade John; Shuaibu Abubakar Audu; Prof Tahir Mamman ; Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu; Senator Heineken Lokpobori,; Uba Maigari Ahmadu and Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo

Before the announcement, the former Speaker, House of Representatives and the Chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, Honourable Femi Gbajiabiamila has forwarded to the Chamber, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the remaining list of Ministerial Nominees.

The list is a completion of the remaining eleven states that have not been allowed a ministerial slot.

To allow Gbajiabiamila to present the list, the Senate invoked its Order 12(i) to allow the former speaker to enter the chamber at 3.15 pm.

Before the Chief of staff came into the Chamber, a ministerial nominee, Lateef Fagbemi, Kwara was standing before the Senators for screening.