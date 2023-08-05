5 electrocuted, 4 hospitalised while mounting billboards in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Five men have been reportedly killed by electricity in Rivers State while trying to mount a metal frame for hanging billboards in the state.

It was gathered that four others involved in the incident have been hospitalised at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

The incident happened at the Obiri-Ikwerre area of Rumuosi Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that a team of nine men were mounting the billboard structure when the metal frame touched the high-tension cable.

It was learned that passersby, who saw the incident intervened and moved the victims to UPTH where the five persons involved were confirmed dead.

It was learned that the victims were private businessmen, who were contracted to mount the billboard for a church along the Rumuosi axis, near the Obiri-Ikwerre flyover.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, described the incident as pathetic, saying police have opened investigation into the incident, calling for calm among residents.