44-yr-old Man charged with theft of 460 litres of diesel

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday arraigned a 44-year-old man, Afeez Oriyomi, for alleged theft of 460 litres of diesel, worth N368,000.

Oriyomi, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Funmi Akinleye, said that the defendant, had on July 28 in the Ikeja area of the state, conspired with others, now at large, to commit the crime.

Akinleye told the court that the defendant stole 460 litres of diesel, worth N368,000, property of Cent Door Limited.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 280 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, Nigeria 2015.

The Presiding magistrate, Mrs Oyenike Fajana, admitted the defendant to bail in the sun of N100,000 and two sureties, who must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Fajana adjourned the matter until Aug 29 for mention.