400,000 deaths caused by Malaria annually – Reports

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

In commemoration of the 2023 World Mosquito day, Professor and President of Environmental Health Scientists Association in Nigeria, Godson Ana, has said Malaria causes about 219 million cases globally, and results in more than 400,000 deaths every year.

He said this during a paper presentation at the 2023 World Mosquito day, hosted by Environmental Health Council of Nigeria, EHCON, in collaboration with the Pest Control Association of Nigeria, PECAN, themed Fighting the World’s “Deadliest Killer” The Mosquito, on Monday in Abuja.

He also said most of the deaths occur in children under the age of 5 years, stressing that behavioural deficit has contributed largely to the rise of mosquitoes causing malaria in Nigeria.

He said, “Malaria is a parasitic infection transmitted by anopheline mosquitoes. It causes an estimated 219 million cases globally, and results in more than 400,000 deaths every year. Most of the deaths occur in children under the ages of 5 years.

“Behavioural deficit has contributed largely to the rise of mosquitoes causing malaria in Nigeria.”

Speaking on how to eradicate mosquitoes, Godson said, “Mosquito is one of the greatest foe of mankind, there are several species of mosquitoes found in different parts of the world; they are responsible for most of the public health scourges especially malaria. conquering mosquito invasion and its impacts requires sustained efforts, innovation and commitment from all, especially when it comes to keeping the environment clean” he said.

Also speaking, Registrar EHCON, Baba Yakubu, who was represented by the Senior Technical Assistant EHCON, Isah Adamu noted that over 6000 species of mosquito have been found all over the world; still, we are yet to unravel the number of species we have,

He also said that Nigeria is lacking behind in terms of research to figure out the types of mosquitoes we have and how to eradicate them properly.

Baba said, “This meeting should be a depiction of what it ought to be in its fight against malaria. not so much has been achieved towards mosquito eradication; this is an organism which has over 6000 species, we have a lot of species in Nigeria and we are yet to unravel the number of species that we have, because the research aspect is completely lacking”.

In his remarks, National President, PECAN, Olakunle Williams said, “The impact of mosquito-borne diseases on public health cannot be overstated. Diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, yellow fever, and others continue to ravage our communities, impeding progress and hindering socio-economic development. It is incumbent upon us, as responsible stakeholders, to take collective action and combat this menace head-on.

“Today, as we commemorate World Mosquito Day, it is imperative that we recognise the need for a comprehensive approach to combating this global health challenge. We must prioritise research and innovation, strengthen surveillance and monitoring systems, invest in capacity-building, and implement integrated pest management strategies. Moreover, community engagement and education play a crucial role in empowering individuals to protect themselves and their communities from mosquito-borne diseases.” he said.