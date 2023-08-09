400 female students empowered on gender equity

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), in partnership with Union Bank, has empowered 400 senior secondary students girls from 16 schools in the 22nd edition of the Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement, and Development (LEAD) Camp for girls.

According to the organizers, the three days program tailored towards inspiring and empowering young girls with relevant leadership, entrepreneurial, and career development skills was held in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on this year’s edition, the Executive Director, JAN, Foluso Gbadamosi, said: “The 2023 LEAD Camp proved to be another transformative experience for over 400 young minds nationwide.

“We firmly believe that leadership knows no gender boundaries, and we are dedicated to breaking the barriers that have held girls back for far too long.

“We are confident that the positive impact of the LEAD Camp program will resonate for years to come, producing change-makers ready to shape the future of Nigeria and the world.

“Our commitment to expanding and strengthening the JAN LEAD Camp program across the country remains unwavering as we aim to impact even more young girls. We express our deep gratitude to Union Bank for their consistent support, which has made the LEAD Camp vision a reality.

On her part, the Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Union Bank, Olufunmilola Aluko, said: “This year marks our ninth year of partnership with JAN on LEAD Camp, and we have impacted thousands of girls in these nine years. Through LEAD Camp, Union Bank continues to empower young women to be high-achieving leaders well-prepared for the future of work and entrepreneurship.