4 die in Enugu communal clash

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA —At least four persons have lost their lives while property worth millions of naira were destroyed when Oyofo and Awha communities clashed over a land dispute at Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Friday.

Among the property destroyed were one tricycle and five motorcycles.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said 12 suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of the four casualties during the dispute.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deployment of Police operatives to Oyofo and Awha villages in Ezeagu Local Government Area following the communal clash between the villages on 11/08/2023 at 10a.m.

“The deployment is to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area after the clash, which led to the murder of four males and the burning of one tricycle and five motorcycles.

“Twelve male suspects have been arrested in connection with the clash and murder of the victims, while preliminary investigation shows that the clash is a result of a land ownership dispute between the villages.”