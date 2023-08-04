4 days after, A’Ibom govt yet to respond over kidnapped NYSC members

By Egufe Yaugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

FOUR days after, the Government of Akwa Ibom State is yet to react as news of kidnap of eight NYSC members traveling on an Akwa Ibom State Transport, AKTC, bus from Uyo to Sokoto en route Zamfara state continues to generate serious concerns among stakeholders.

The state government’s silence lingers amidst speculations within Uyo, the tate capital, yesterday that families of the victims were planning to protest to the State House of Assembly and Government House over the incident.

It was gathered that their decision to embark on a street protest may not be unconnected with the fact that the state government has not yet reacted to the incident.

Efforts to get the comment of the Commissioner for information yesterday regarding the incident however failed as his phone number was not reachable as at press time just as management of AKTC declined comment on the matter.

A company source however revealed that the transport company has been in touch with security agents in both Sokoto and Zamfara states, adding that the vehicle from which the victims were abducted intercepted by the kidnappers has been recovered.

“From what I gathered the police hqve recovered the bus. I think they (kidnappers) abandoned the bus because it has a tracker. We trust that the police will be able to trace and rescue the victims safely”