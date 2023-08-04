4 days after, A’Ibom govt yet to respond over kidnapped NYSC members

…As families plan protest to House of Assembly, Govt House

…NYSC DG meets heads of security agencies in Zamfara

By Egufe Yaugborhi, Chioma Onuegbu & Luminous Jannamike

UYO — FOUR days after, the Akwa Ibom State government is yet to react as news of kidnap of eight NYSC members travelling on an Akwa Ibom Transport Company, AKTC, bus from Uyo to Sokoto en route Zamfara State.

The incident has, meanwhile, continued to generate concerns among stakeholders.

The state government’s silence lingers amidst speculations within Uyo, the tate capital, yesterday, that families of the victims were planning to protest to the state House of Assembly and Government House over the incident.

It was gathered that their decision to embark on a street protest may not be unconnected with the fact that the state government was yet to react to the incident.

Efforts to get the state Commissioner for Information’s reaction at press time, failed as his phone number was not reachable.

Also, the management of AKTC declined comment on the matter.

A company source, however, revealed that the transport company has been in touch with security agents in both Sokoto and Zamfara states, adding that the vehicle from which the victims were abducted had been recovered.

“From what I gathered, the police have recovered the bus. I think they (kidnappers) abandoned the bus because it has a tracker. We trust that the police will be able to trace and rescue the victims safely,” he added.

NYSC DG meets heads of security agencies in Zamfara

Meanwhile, in response to the abduction, Brigadier-General YD Ahmed, Director-General of the NYSC, has held separate meetings with the heads of security agencies in the state to discuss the safety of staff and corps members, Vanguard has learned.

The meetings, which took place in Gusau, the state capital, included the Commander of the 1st Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Commissioner of Police, and the Director of the Department of State Services.

During his meeting with the security heads, General Ahmed praised the existing cordial relationship between the security agencies and the NYSC.

“We highly appreciate the assurances of safety given to the staff and corps members of the scheme. This is in line with my priorities since I assumed office,” he stated.

A statement by NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, the Brigade Commander commended General Ahmed’s dedication to the welfare of corps members.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bunu, during his meeting with the NYSC Director General, committed the state Police to partnering with other security agencies in providing the needed assistance to the NYSC Scheme.

At the Department of State Services, the State Director of Security, Mr. Usman Shehu, assured the Director General that the DSS is always ready to collaborate with the NYSC to ensure the safety of its members.