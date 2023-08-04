4 Boko Haram commanders, 13 fighters, families surrender to Nigerian troops

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following two days of intense offensive by troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force against terrorists in the Lake Chad fringes, four key Boko Haram commanders, 13 main fighters, and a total of 45 family members have laid down their arms and surrendered to troops of Sector 3 in Cross Kauwa and Baga of Kukawa LGA, Nigeria.

Military Public Information Officer -N’Djamena, Lt Col Abubakar Abdullahi disclosed this on Saturday noting that this is a consequence of the escalated kinetic and non-kinetic operations by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“This is coupled with dwindling logistic supplies in Boko Haram hideouts and mass surrenders which has rattled Boko Haram insurgents.

,”Surrendered items include 7 AK-47 Rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), 440 rounds of assorted calibre ammunition and other essential tools of insurgency.

Giving further details, he said, “On the inaugural day of the mass surrender, 2 commanders, 9 main fighters and 21 family members yielded to the relentless operations of troops stroked by the 19 Brigade in Cross Kauwa and 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga.

“They voluntarily surrendered 6 AK 47 rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), 20 magazines (with two fully loaded), 12 rounds of 5.6 millimeter ammunition, 2 hand grenades, 3 Bandoliers, and 180 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition amongst numerous items.

“The tide of surrender’s continued onto the following day, when 2 other commanders, 4 fighters and 24 family members responded to the call for peace.

“Surrendering at the 403 Amphibious Brigade location in Baga, they submitted 2 AK-47 rifles, 7 magazines, 99 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition, 2 transistor radios, a cash sum of N213,800, and a variety of personal items.

In response to this major breakthrough, the MNJTF has re-echoed an urgent call to all remaining Boko Haram insurgents, urging them to embrace peace and surrender as operations intensify.

“The MNJTF remains committed to fortifying the stability of the Lake Chad Basin region”, the statement said, emphasizing that “violence is not a viable course and that surrendering provides the safest route towards peace and rehabilitation.”