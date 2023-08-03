3 IBB varsity undergraduates arrested for Cultism, unlawful possession of firearms

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna.

Niger State Police Command has arrested three students of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida,(IBBU), Lapai, Niger state suspected to be cult members.

They were arrested in their various residences, off-campus last month based on credible intelligence from Police operatives attached to the Lapai Division.

Those arrested are Tanko Augustine Solomon 27yrs of Maikunkele,

Idris Hamza 25yrs also of Maikunkele and Idris Hayatullahi 25yrs from Lokoja, Kogi State.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being IBBU students.

One of them, Tanko had also confessed that they belong to the Neo-black movement (NBM).

“We belong to Neo- the black movement and my own mission is to initiate more students from the school to fight for the black racism movement.

“I have also been leading fights to other campuses and I even severed the left hand of my stepmother recently over a mere argument at the Maikunkele area of Minna,” he revealed.

Exhibits recovered from Tanko Solomon include One locally-made pistol with five cartridges, Two axes, One red regalia with the inscription of NBM, Two packets of white candles and eight pieces of red candles,

One packet of razor blades, Two mosquito sprays, Two lighters and cola nuts.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP, Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the arrest said they will be charged to court soonest adding that effort is equally ongoing to arrest other members of the cult group.

Meanwhile, three other suspected armed robbers are also in the Police net in Minna with two firearms recovered from them.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the suspects were arrested by the Police operatives attached to Tafa Division, Niger state while on routine patrol around Lolo Layout in Dakwa area last week after a distress call.

“On sighting the Police team, the robbery suspects took to their heels and they were pursued and trailed to a tea seller kiosk around Nato garage, Deidei Abuja, and the three suspects were arrested,” the PPRO confirmed.

He said the suspects arrested are Suleman Yahaya 21yrs, Umar Suleman 25yrs and Khalifa Abdulrahman 18yrs all of the Deidei area of Abuja.

DSP Abiodun said the suspects had during interrogation confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate terrorizing Dakwa, Deidei and its environs adding that they mentioned three others at large as Hassan, Lamar, and Bakano.

One double-barrel pump action gun, One locally fabricated gun,264 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, One cutlass, knife, and three scissors, One white t-shirt and a vigilante shirt were recovered when a search was conducted in the kiosk.

The suspects according to him will soon be transferred to SCID Minna for discreet investigation adding that effort is also ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.