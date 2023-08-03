3 best performing Super Falcons players at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have bowed out of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after losing 4-2 on penalties to the Lionesses of England following a 0-0 draw in full time.

It was the first time in its history that Nigeria conceded just two goals and did not lose a single game in 90 minutes in the tournament.

Nigeria was drawn in group B alongside Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria drew 1-1 in the opening game against Canada, won 3-2 against Australia, and secured a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland to qualify as the runner-up.

In the tournament, football fans praised the Nigerian team for their display, with some singled out for their brilliant performance in Nigeria’s four matches at the competition.

In no particular order, here are the top three Super Falcons players at the tournament.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

The Super Falcons goalkeeper shone brightly in all the games she played in goal for Nigeria. She made crucial saves and earned praise from pundits and football fans.

Nnnadozie earned the man of the match award in the first game after her penalty save against Canada’s Christine Sinclair.

In subsequent games, she made crucial saves, and Nigeria’s journey at the tournament is credited to her brilliant performances.

Michelle Alozie

Alozie was named a ‘fan favorite’ by some Nigerian football supporters after her relentless display all through the tournament.

The 26-year-old fullback, who also doubles as a cancer research technician, was a rock in defense for Nigeria, with only two goals conceded in four games.

Ashleigh Plumptre

The former Leicester women’s defender was one of the Super Falcons’ brightest talents at the World Cup.

Plumptre, a former England youth international, completed her switch to Nigeria in 2022.

She ensured stability in Nigeria’s defense on the left side all through the tournament and was composed all through.