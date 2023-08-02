2O23 Women’s World Cup: Diani hits hat-trick as France down Panama 6-3 to reach last 16

Kadidiatou Diani scored a hat-trick as France marched into the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup Wednesday in a 6-3 thriller against Panama, who stunned them with a goal in the opening minute.

It was a polished recovery after Marta Cox’s wonder strike on 67 seconds left the world number five team reeling, swerving a freekick into the corner from 30 yards for her country’s first-ever World Cup goal.